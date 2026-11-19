Meat traders and retailers face tighter government scrutiny as the Department of Agriculture (DA) cracks down on unsafe and undocumented meat products ahead of the holiday season, when demand for meat typically rises.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said Wednesday the government would not tolerate practices that compromise food safety and put consumers at risk.

“Food security means more than keeping food on the table. It means making sure that what reaches Filipino families is safe. We will not allow unsafe, undocumented and unfit meat to put public health at risk,” he said.

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The crackdown followed the confiscation of 1,019.6 kilos of meat and meat products worth P203,928 during inspections at public markets in Gapan and Cabanatuan cities in Nueva Ecija on 13 November

The seized products included undocumented frozen meat, improperly handled frozen, thawed, and chilled meat, so-called hot meat, and products declared unfit for human consumption.

The DA said the violations included breaches of Administrative Order No. 6, series of 2012, which sets requirements for the proper handling of frozen, thawed and chilled meat in public markets.

The enforcement operation was carried out by the National Meat Inspection Service, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, the DA’s Inspection and Enforcement Unit, and local government authorities.

The confiscated products were immediately transported to a recognized rendering facility in Porac, Pampanga, to prevent them from reentering the food supply chain.