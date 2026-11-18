The Philippines faces a potential pork supply squeeze in early 2027 as a 60-day import ban threatens to widen the gap between domestic production and consumption, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In its November 16 report, the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) in Manila warned that pork arrivals could fall sharply in the first quarter, requiring domestic production to rise by at least 14 percent to meet demand.

“The restriction will likely have a larger impact in the first quarter of 2027, particularly from late January to early March,” the USDA said.

The agency based its estimate on quarterly consumption of about 430,000 metric tons (MT) and unchanged inventory levels.

“In the first quarters of 2025 and 2026, the Philippines imported an average of 94,029 MT of the pork products covered by DO (Department Order) 33. Given the 60-day ban, FAS Manila expects first-quarter 2027 arrivals to fall well below that level,” the report said.

The warning comes as the local hog industry struggles to recover from African swine fever (ASF).

Domestic pork production fell by an average of 2.5 percent annually from 2021 to 2025, while consumption grew by about 6 percent.

Although output rose 5 percent in the first nine months of 2026, ASF infections remained a threat, with affected barangays in October reaching nearly eight times the year-earlier level.

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Imported pork inventories have also declined by nearly 3 percent weekly since mid-September, leaving stocks 8 percent lower year-on-year as of October 26.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. signed Department Order No. 33 on November 7, suspending imports of pork carcasses, cuts and offal for 60 days following preliminary findings that rising imports had seriously injured local hog producers.

The ban takes effect on November 26 unless implemented earlier by the Bureau of Customs.

“Shipments already en route or loaded by the last week of November may ease near-term supply when they arrive between late December 2026 and January 2027,” the USDA said.