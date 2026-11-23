The Department of Justice (DOJ) said the ASEAN Treaty on Extradition (ATE) would strengthen cross-border law enforcement and make it harder for fugitives to evade prosecution by fleeing to neighboring countries.

Chief State Counsel Dennis Arvin L. Chan said the treaty would provide ASEAN member states with a common legal framework for extradition, reducing the need to negotiate separate agreements with individual countries.

“Instead of having to talk to nine different jurisdictions, there is now a single instrument to rely upon, and because of that, we are effectively narrowing the world for those evading justice,” Chan said in a radio interview.

Also read Baguio launches campaign against violence toward women, children

Signed in Manila in November 2025 after decades of negotiations, the treaty establishes a binding mechanism for ASEAN members to surrender individuals wanted for prosecution or to serve prison sentences.

Before the agreement, the Philippines had bilateral extradition treaties with only two ASEAN countries, Indonesia and Thailand.

The Senate unanimously concurred in the treaty on 14 September 2026 through Senate Resolution 69, paving the way for broader regional cooperation against transnational crimes, including online scams, cyber fraud and human trafficking.

The treaty will take effect 30 days after the sixth ASEAN member state deposits its instrument of ratification with the ASEAN Secretariat.

Quiboloy extradition case

Also read 4 Palawan cops honored for arrest of murder suspect

The DOJ's emphasis on international cooperation comes amid separate extradition proceedings involving Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo C. Quiboloy and his co-respondents, Teresita Dandan and Helen Panilag.

On 9 November 2026, the DOJ, acting on behalf of the United States government, filed an extradition petition before the Makati City Regional Trial Court.

The court subsequently issued arrest warrants and hold departure orders in connection with US federal charges involving human trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and bulk cash smuggling.

Quiboloy remains detained at the Pasig City Jail over separate domestic human trafficking charges, with authorities coordinating the handling of Philippine and US proceedings.

Chan explained that extradition requests undergo three stages of review.

The Department of Foreign Affairs first conducts a diplomatic assessment, followed by a legal and evidentiary evaluation by the DOJ's Office of the Chief State Counsel.

The Regional Trial Court then determines whether extradition is warranted under Philippine law and applicable treaties.

During its review, the DOJ examines supporting documents, verifies the identity of the person sought and assesses whether the alleged offense satisfies the requirement of dual criminality.

Under the framework described by Chan, the offense must be punishable by at least one year of imprisonment in both jurisdictions.