Photograph courtesy of US Embassy in the Philippines

The Philippines must cut bureaucratic red tape and speed up project approvals to unlock foreign investments under the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC), as at least 10 diplomatic partners push to turn commitments into actual projects.

Diplomats from the United States, Japan, the European Union and other major economies said the corridor could attract investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, energy and technology, but regulatory hurdles could discourage investors.

Speaking at the Stratbase Institute’s Pilipinas Conference 2026, US Ambassador Lee Lipton said the priority was turning international support into concrete projects.

“Now comes the hard part. We have to get these projects financed, approved, and built,” Lipton said. “The Philippine government … must help by cutting red tape and making it easier to do business.”

Launched in 2024 by the Philippines, the United States and Japan, the corridor aims to connect Subic Bay, Clark, Manila and Batangas through strategic infrastructure investments.

Lipton said 10 additional partners had joined the initiative, reflecting growing international interest.

Washington has committed a $60-million program to strengthen energy governance and the investment climate, alongside funding to expand ship repair facilities in Subic Bay.

Japan Ambassador Kitagawa Katsuro called for greater private sector participation, while European Union Ambassador Massimo Santoro stressed the need for clear and stable regulations.

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Canada Ambassador David Hartman said the corridor could strengthen supply chains and attract international financing through a pipeline of bankable infrastructure projects.

Denmark Ambassador Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin urged investments in advanced shipbuilding technology to help the Philippines capture a larger share of the global market.

France Ambassador Donatienne Hissard warned that bureaucracy and fiscal complications could discourage investors despite the country’s skilled workforce.

South Korea Ambassador Lee Dong-gy pushed for concrete projects in artificial intelligence, while Spain Ambassador Xavier Martí called for faster permits and better government coordination.

Sweden Ambassador Anna Ferry emphasized sustainable investments, while the United Kingdom offered access to up to £5 billion in sovereign-backed loans and guarantees for priority infrastructure projects.