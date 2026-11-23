Southeast Asia’s shift to cleaner energy could create more than half a million additional jobs by 2060, opening new employment opportunities as the region accelerates investment in renewable power.

Under the ASEAN Coordinated Transition Scenario in the 9th ASEAN Energy Outlook, clean power-generation operations could gain approximately 620,000 jobs by 2060 compared with the baseline scenario.

However, a shortage of skilled workers threatens to limit the industry’s growth, with one in two energy companies surveyed by the International Energy Agency (IEA) reporting operational difficulties due to hiring challenges.

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Occupations facing shortages include solar panel installers, electricians, grid line workers, and battery technicians.

To address the gap, the Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association (APVIA) and ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) have launched a regional workforce development initiative to prepare workers for the expanding solar and energy storage industries.

APVIA estimates that Vietnam’s 73-gigawatt solar deployment target could generate around 135,000 installation jobs, while the Philippines’ solar expansion targets through 2030 could create approximately 10,000 jobs.

The IEA, however, cautioned that new clean energy jobs would not automatically replace employment lost in traditional energy industries, underscoring the need for retraining and certification.