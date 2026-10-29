Philippine agricultural exporters generated $17.5 million in total export sales at Asia Fruit Logistica 2026, as the country seeks to expand international markets for its high-value farm products.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said the sales figure, recorded as of 15 September, marked the Philippines’ return to the major fresh produce trade show after nearly a decade. The event was held from 2 to 4 September at AsiaWorld-Expo.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr., who led the Philippine delegation with Undersecretary Philip C. Young, said the government aims to turn the commercial opportunities into lasting benefits for farmers and agribusinesses.

“Every new export market we open is another opportunity for Filipino farmers and agribusinesses to compete on the world stage,” Tiu Laurel said.

“Our goal is not simply to sell more Philippine produce, but to build lasting partnerships, meet the exacting standards of international buyers, and ensure that the benefits of export growth reach the people who grow our food. The world is ready to discover more of what the Philippines can offer, and we intend to make that opportunity count,” he added.

The DA said the result highlights the international appeal of Philippine-grown commodities and the potential to strengthen agricultural exports. In recent years, the country’s farm product imports have exceeded export revenues by around $11 billion, underscoring the need to widen overseas markets.

Young said the outcome reflects demand for Philippine high-value export crops and cooperation between government agencies, industry associations and private sector partners.

“The impressive outcome of our sales projections proves that Philippine high-value export crops remain among the most sought-after produce in international markets,” Young said.

He added that the delegation had secured long-term commercial agreements and established a platform for local farmers and exporters to expand their presence abroad.