China stopped importing Japanese seafood in August 2023 over the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

Southeast Asia is moving to open up agricultural markets and draw more private capital into food production as ASEAN seeks to cut trade barriers, strengthen regional supply chains and shield its food economy from worsening climate and supply shocks by 2045.

In a statement endorsed in October, ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry (AMAF) launched the ASEAN Implementation Plan for Regenerative and Resilient Agriculture Systems to boost farm productivity, expand green agricultural trade and protect food supplies from climate and trade disruptions.

The initiative builds on the ASEAN Leaders' Declaration adopted last year, which commits member states to improving market access, removing unnecessary trade barriers and strengthening investment flows across the agricultural sector.

“We are committed to enhancing trade and market connectivity through the strategic market integration free of unnecessary trade barriers and through the strategic integration of science, technology, research, development and innovation,” ASEAN leaders said in the earlier declaration.

The latest plan seeks to translate those commitments into investments in low-emission rice production, sustainable livestock and fisheries, soil restoration and modern farming technologies.

ASEAN ministers agreed to “encourage greater public and private investment, including blended finance and innovative financing mechanisms, to scale regenerative agriculture and reduce risks for farmers and agrifood enterprises.”

The financing push comes as the region faces mounting pressure from climate change, volatile agricultural inputs, fuel supply uncertainties and disruptions to global trade.

To strengthen market access, ASEAN will also pursue common sustainability standards, green procurement and greater recognition of national monitoring systems to support carbon markets and green agricultural trade.

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The initiative prioritizes rice production, given its importance to regional food security, while expanding support for smallholder farmers, cooperatives and agribusinesses.

The ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting of the Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry, supported by the ASEAN Secretariat, will oversee implementation.