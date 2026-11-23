Jointly proposed and launched by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during their historical trilateral summit in Washington, DC, on 11 April, the Luzon Economic Corridor is a landmark international infrastructure initiative — part of the G7’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment — designed to accelerate coordinated investments in high-impact projects connecting Subic Bay, Clark, Manila and Batangas in the Philippines.

Business groups are calling for stronger government action to maximize the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC), which could attract major investments in semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and other high-value industries.

Industry executives said the corridor could strengthen the Philippines’ position in global supply chains, provided the government addresses high electricity costs, infrastructure gaps and regulatory uncertainty.

Makati Business Club Chairman Edgar Chua said predictable policies and consistent regulations are essential to securing long-term investments.

“One of the main complaints of investors is that our government does not provide a predictable regulatory environment. Or consistent,” Chua said Monday.

“We really need to ensure that when we come up with the terms of the contract in inviting anyone here, those contracts are considered sacred.”

Management Association of the Philippines president Donald Lim proposed an independent government-private sector body to oversee the corridor’s development and ensure accountability.

“The lack of information was already showing that no one was really in charge. If you have an independent group, it would make a lot of sense, and in the end, someone should be accountable not only to the president but to everyone else,” Lim said.

Meanwhile, Danilo Lachica, president of Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc., stressed the need for cheaper electricity to attract energy-intensive manufacturers.

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Philippine power rates currently range from 18 to 19 US cents per kilowatt-hour, significantly above the industry’s ideal benchmark of seven cents.

Manila Water President and CEO Roberto Locsin said the company was prepared to support the corridor’s industrial requirements, including the ultra-pure water needed for semiconductor manufacturing.

“Water is part and parcel of any successful infrastructure project. If you are going to build an economic zone, it’s power and stable water. If you don’t have either or both, you know, there’s no success there,” he said.

Chamber of Mines of the Philippines chair Michael Toledo also urged the government to strengthen its information campaign on the LEC and Pax Silica initiatives to address public confusion and misinformation.

“We really need to use the government information machinery to really inform our people what LEC and Pax Silica are all about,” Toledo said.

Despite these challenges, business leaders said the corridor offers the Philippines an opportunity to attract global investment and expand into emerging industries.