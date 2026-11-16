The Department of Agriculture (DA) has restored the bird flu-free status of Laguna and Manila following the successful containment of previous outbreaks and negative disease surveillance results.

Under Memorandum Circular Nos. 57 and 58, series of 2026, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. formally declared Manila and Laguna, respectively, free from avian influenza.

“Now therefore, I, Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr., Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, in accordance with the authority vested in me, do hereby declare Laguna as an avian influenza-free province,” Memorandum Circular No. 58 read.

A separate memorandum similarly declared Manila free from the disease after authorities completed containment measures and confirmed the absence of infection.

The declarations could help restore confidence in local poultry production and trade, although the memoranda did not specify the immediate lifting of existing movement restrictions.

Laguna previously recorded 19 confirmed H5N1 cases between 2022 and 2023, mostly affecting backyard duck farms.

Of the total, 13 cases were detected in 2022, including eight in San Pedro, two each in Victoria and Los Baños, and one in Pangil.

Another six cases were recorded in 2023, including four in Santa Cruz and two in Lumban.

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Manila, meanwhile, recorded a confirmed H5N1 case involving gamefowl chickens in January 2023.

Following the outbreaks, local governments coordinated with the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and the DA’s regional office in Calabarzon to implement immediate depopulation, cleaning and disinfection, movement restrictions, and disease surveillance.

The DA said continued monitoring within the one-kilometer and seven-kilometer surveillance zones surrounding affected farms yielded negative results for influenza type A virus.

Authorities also completed initial and final cleaning and disinfection operations, satisfying the requirements for restoring disease-free status.

Under the World Organisation for Animal Health’s Terrestrial Animal Health Code, previously affected areas may regain avian influenza-free status at least 28 days after the completion of stamping-out measures, provided surveillance confirms the absence of infection.