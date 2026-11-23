Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) announced plans to transfer ownership of Robinsons Manila, its flagship mall, to real estate investment trust RL Commercial REIT Inc. (RCR) in exchange for 2.37 billion RCR shares, valuing the property at an estimated P20.16 billion.

Under the proposed property-for-share swap, RLC will receive 2,371,647,059 RCR shares at an assumed price of P8.50 apiece, equivalent to the 30-day volume-weighted average price as of 19 November, plus a 39.12 percent premium.

The transaction will increase RLC’s shareholding in RCR to 14.54 billion shares, or 62.66 percent, based on the REIT’s post-transaction outstanding shares of 23.21 billion.

The deal remains subject to approval by relevant regulatory agencies and a special shareholders’ meeting.

Established in 1997, Robinsons Manila has about 240,000 square meters of gross floor area and 103,000 square meters of gross leasable area. The mall has more than 1,000 retail, dining, entertainment and service establishments.

RLC reported an occupancy rate of 97 percent for the property in its latest reporting period. Robinsons Manila contributes about 16 percent of the EBITDA of RLC’s malls segment.

The mall is also connected to Robinsons Place Residences and Adriatico Residences, giving it access to a residential customer base.

RLC said the infusion would expand RCR’s portfolio, improve its asset mix and increase its income-generating capacity, while giving investors exposure to an established retail property in Metro Manila.

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Robinsons Manila has undergone major expansions and redevelopment over the years, including a modernization program from 2019 to 2026.

This comes as RLC posted an 11-percent increase in consolidated net income to P13.4 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by stronger contributions from its recurring income businesses and growth across its diversified property portfolio.

“RLC delivered another period of solid earnings growth, underpinned by the resilience of our recurring income businesses and the strength of our balance sheet,” President and CEO Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio said.