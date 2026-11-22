ELIZABETH H. Lee, chairperson of the Federation of Philippine Industries, speaks on the mounting cost pressures faced by local manufacturers amid global energy and commodity shocks, warning of growing strain on operations and employment.

Foreign investment commitments approved in the Philippines may have more than doubled to P166.03 billion in the third quarter, but the country still needs to convert those pledges into actual projects, Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) chair Elizabeth Lee said.

In a statement, Lee said the issue was not attracting foreign investments but converting pledges into concrete projects.

“The issue is not attracting investors. The issue is converting commitments into concrete investments. Pledges do not create jobs until they become factories,” Lee said.

While approved foreign investment commitments more than doubled year-on-year to P166.03 billion in the third quarter, actual net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows fell by 19.2 percent to US$4.77 billion in January to August, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). The latter metric measures actual foreign investment inflows, not just approvals.

Lee likewise noted the discrepancy, saying the gap highlights the need to strengthen investor confidence so proposed projects translate into capital spending, business expansions and employment. She added that manufacturing accounted for more than half of approved commitments, indicating continued investor interest in the country.

FDI inflows began their downward trend last year, shortly after President Marcos flagged a nationwide scheme involving anomalous flood control projects. Surveys conducted by the BSP indicate persistent pessimism among businesses, with lingering governance concerns compounded by fears of elevated inflation stemming from the Gulf oil supply shock.

Lee said investors nonetheless continue to see opportunities in the Philippines but are seeking greater certainty on governance, energy costs, regulatory consistency and economic stability.

“At its core, investment is a confidence decision. Investors need confidence that policies will be applied consistently, that regulations will be transparent and predictable, and that institutions will uphold accountability and the rule of law,” she said.

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“Businesses can operate under clear rules, even demanding ones. What makes investment decisions difficult is uncertainty. Capital flows to environments where risks can be understood, managed, and priced with confidence,” Lee said.

The government has stepped up efforts to attract foreign investments, with Marcos making the rounds at the recent APEC Summit in China and securing a reported P41.1 billion in investment pledges from Chinese companies.

Lee said the Philippines already has the attention of foreign investors, as reflected in the increase in approved commitments. The challenge is to turn those approvals into factories, expansions and jobs.