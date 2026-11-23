ePLDT Inc., the information and communications technology arm of PLDT Inc., has proposed to acquire the entire equity interests in A-FLOW Land Corp. and A-FLOW Properties Corp., expanding its data center portfolio with a campus in Biñan, Laguna.

The proposed transaction covers the shares held by AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) and its partners, Flow Luna I Land Pte. Ltd. and Flow Luna I Property Pte. Ltd., collectively known as FLOW. The agreement was formalized through a memorandum of agreement, subject to the fulfillment of agreed conditions and regulatory approval.

A-FLOW's Biñan campus includes ML1, its first data center facility, with a designed information technology capacity of 12 megawatts and 6 megawatts already ready for service. The facility received LEED Gold certification in 2026.

Also read UnionBank bags dual honors at inaugural ASEAN Banking Awards

The site is also planned as a three-building greenfield development, with expandable capacity of up to 48 MW.

Upon completion of the acquisition, VITRO, ePLDT's data center subsidiary, will operate the ML1 facility. The additional capacity is expected to support growing infrastructure requirements of hyperscalers, enterprises, cloud service providers and other digital businesses.

“This is an investment in the digital infrastructure the Philippines needs. Backed by PLDT's network, the campus will give cloud providers, local businesses and government agencies more capacity to run essential services here in the Philippines, closer to the people who rely on them,” ePLDT and VITRO President Victor Genuino said.

For ALLHC, the divestment forms part of its strategy to concentrate on its established industrial parks, logistics and real estate businesses.

“We are pleased that the business will have the opportunity to move forward under ePLDT. This divestment allows us to sharpen our focus on our established industrial parks and real estate logistics businesses and create financial flexibility to pursue opportunities that support our growth aspirations,” ALLHC President Robert Lao said.