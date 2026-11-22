The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation in central banking and financial sector development, covering Islamic finance, cross-border payments and local currency transactions.

The agreement also covers financial innovation and digitalization, providing a framework for the two central banks to work together on shared priorities and emerging challenges.

BNM Governor Dato’ Sri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said the agreement would build on the longstanding partnership between the two institutions amid an increasingly complex financial and economic environment.

“This MoU comes at an opportune time as the financial and economic landscape grows increasingly complex. Building on our strong partnership, it enables BNM and BSP to advance shared priorities, learn from each other, pursue new opportunities and navigate emerging challenges together,” he said.

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said the agreement would test the two central banks’ ability to translate their longstanding relationship into stronger institutions and improved financial infrastructure.

“This MoU is another big step forward in the long partnership between the BSP and BNM. We’ve built a strong foundation, and now the real test is turning it into stronger institutions, better financial infrastructure, and practical programs that genuinely improve life for our people,” he said.

The central banks said they aim to translate the cooperation framework into programs that benefit both economies and support deeper regional financial integration.

Separately, the BSP, BNM, Bank Indonesia (BI) and Bank of Thailand (BOT) signed a memorandum of understanding on 13 November, establishing a common framework for local currency transactions among the four jurisdictions.

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The agreement was signed by BI Governor Destry Damayanti, BNM Governor Ghaffour, BOT Governor Vitai Ratanakorn and BSP Governor Remolona.

The BSP said the framework covers the settlement of bilateral transactions in local currencies, including trade, investment and other eligible transactions.

It replaces the previous bilateral agreements signed by Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand in August 2023 to promote the use of local currencies in bilateral transactions.

The four central banks said wider use of local currencies would make cross-border settlements more efficient, reduce costs from multiple currency conversions and give businesses and other market participants greater flexibility in managing foreign exchange risks.