The Philippines is considering a proposal from the United States President Donald Trump to source 100% of the country's oil and natural gas requirements from American suppliers, but Energy Secretary Sharon Garin stressed that negotiations remain ongoing and no final agreement has been reached.

The clarification followed US President Donald Trump's pronouncement that the Philippines had agreed to purchase all its energy and agricultural requirements from the United States, which Garin said should not be taken as confirmation of a signed deal.

Garin explained that the energy component refers to fuel, including crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas, rather than electricity.

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She said the United States is open to exporting these products to the Philippines, but the broader negotiations cover several industries and are being led by other government agencies.

“At the current structure of the Philippine oil industry, it's a deregulated industry,” Garin said, explaining that private oil companies decide where and at what price they purchase petroleum products.

She added that the government could encourage suppliers to diversify their sources but cannot dictate their purchasing decisions under the existing system.

Garin said the Philippines would assess any offer based on its costs and benefits to consumers, noting that cheaper prices at the source may be offset by higher shipping and insurance expenses.

“The lower the price, the better for us,” she said.

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She also stressed that any agreement must benefit Filipinos and prevent consumers from paying more for fuel when cheaper alternatives are available.