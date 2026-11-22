President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the Philippines would not rely exclusively on US food and energy imports under the proposed trade deal between the two countries, pushing back against US President Donald J. Trump’s earlier description of the arrangement.

Speaking to reporters after the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, Marcos said the discussions were intended to give the Philippines access to more suppliers.

“The way I see it, if you rely on just one source, you leave yourself vulnerable to other problems. But if you have multiple sources to rely on, even if one runs into trouble, you can turn to the others. And that’s why the trade deal is important,” he said.

At their meeting at Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, Trump said the two countries had discussed what he called the largest trade deal between them, later outlining its supposed scope in a post on Truth Social.

“We've just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we've ever made by far, and it's a fair deal for both countries, and we're very happy with it,” Trump said at Malacañang on Wednesday morning.

“I am pleased to announce that we made a new and completely different Trade Deal with the Philippines, one that will be a true landmark and, in particular, a Deal that will be great for our Farmers and those in the business of ‘Energy,’” Trump later wrote on social media.

Trump subsequently explained the details at a White House press briefing, saying he had told Philippine officials to buy all their agricultural products from American farmers instead of sourcing them from other countries, such as Brazil.

“Here’s the deal, you [get] 100% of your agriculture products, starting January 1st from our farmers,” Trump said, noting that the Philippines currently buys only 20% of its agricultural requirements from the United States.

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Marcos, however, said the discussions were meant to diversify the country’s sources of imports, noting that the United States had opened its food and energy markets to Philippine buyers, allowing the country to purchase products it had not previously sourced from American suppliers.

“We didn't buy from them before. Now, the market has been opened up to us, allowing us to purchase from them. This includes soybeans, among other commodities,” he said.

“They have also been talking about rice, although I’m not sure if they have any available. But soybeans and some wheat could help offset the loss of trade with Ukraine and Russia,” Marcos added.

The Philippines was among the countries affected by Trump's ‘America-first’ tariff policies, introduced last year and revised several times since. The country is currently subject to an additional 12.5 percent US tariff, imposed effective 24 July 2026, following Washington's determination concerning Philippine enforcement of restrictions on imports produced using forced labor.

No confirmed reports of changes to or removal of the tariffs had been verified, despite Philippine officials’ earlier confirmation that Manila would raise the issue during Trump's visit.

Marcos also told reporters in Shenzhen that former Trump administration official and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk was in talks with the Philippine government on plans for a commercial rocket launch site in the country.

“We are just beginning any kind of discussions thus far. But what is happening is he is expanding the launch sites for SpaceX. And maybe the Philippines can look into it,” Marcos said.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez confirmed that Musk, who headed Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, had been in Manila on Wednesday as Trump met Marcos at Malacañang. Romualdez said the billionaire discreetly visits the Philippines and was reportedly eyeing “one or two” islands for possible development.

When asked about Musk’s plans, Marcos declined to provide details.

“I don't have any details on it. I don't think there are any details on it,” he said.