The Philippines is moving to establish its first government-owned oil storage facility in Bataan by December 2027 as the government explores partnerships with foreign companies to turn the country into a regional petroleum storage hub.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said in a press conference that the Philippine National Oil Corp. (PNOC) has identified its property in Bataan as the site for the government's strategic petroleum reserve, with the procurement process expected to begin ahead of the targeted completion of the first storage tank.

The facility is intended to give the government greater control over emergency oil supplies, complementing existing privately owned storage facilities in the country.

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Beyond building its own reserve, the government is also considering allowing foreign companies and petroleum suppliers to store oil in the Philippines. Under the proposed arrangement, a portion of these stocks could be reserved for domestic use during emergencies if local supplies become insufficient.

“We will prioritize what belongs to us first, while also exploring partnerships with other countries and companies that may locate here and use the Philippines as a regional oil hub,” Garin said.

The Department of Energy is also pursuing regional supply arrangements. On 15 November, PNOC Exploration Corp. signed two letters of intent with companies in Indonesia and Thailand to study oil-ticketing agreements, which would allow the Philippines to pay for reserved access to petroleum stocks and storage facilities abroad.

Garin said the arrangements remain under study and are not yet final agreements.

The Philippines has also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Japan to explore petroleum stockpiling.

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Meanwhile, the country is strengthening regional energy cooperation through the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security. The Philippines was the first ASEAN member to deposit its instrument of ratification, with five member states having completed the process.