Hotel101 Group and the Department of Tourism (DOT) have partnered to encourage more Filipinos to explore local destinations through a limited promotional offer of P1,101 per night for two guests at three participating hotels.

The partnership was formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed on 23 November under the “Discover More Happiness” campaign, which combines Hotel101's “Happy Stays Always” brand promise with the DOT's “Discover More to Love” movement.

The promotion covers Hotel101-Manila, Hotel101-Fort and Hotel101-Davao, offering discounts of as much as 70% to 90% off regular room rates.

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Hotel101 Group Head of Public Relations Brian Ong said the company is allocating 101 room nights across the three properties. Bookings will run from 23 November to 16 December 2026, while guests can use the promotional rates for stays from 1 January to 30 September 2027.

Interested travelers can access the complete promotion mechanics through the DOT's Love the Philippines website at tourism.gov.ph/stay, which will redirect them to Hotel101's website to complete their reservations.

DOT Assistant Secretary Renz Sapitan said the partnership supports the agency's push to make domestic travel more affordable and encourage Filipinos to visit destinations beyond major urban centers.

“Domestic travel is the backbone of Philippine tourism, and it grows when more Filipinos can travel or can afford to explore the places they love,” Sapitan said.

DOT Assistant Secretary Maria Christina “Tina” Aquino cited Philippine Statistics Authority data showing that domestic tourism spending reached P3.26 trillion in 2025, up 3% from the previous year. Tourism industries also employed an estimated 7.7 million Filipinos, equivalent to 15.7% of total employment.