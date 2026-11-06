Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) posted an 11-percent increase in consolidated net income to P13.4 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by stronger contributions from its recurring income businesses and growth across its diversified property portfolio.

Consolidated revenues climbed 8 percent year-on-year to P38.5 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached P20.2 billion, up 6 percent. For the third quarter, net income increased 9 percent to P4.4 billion as revenues grew 4 percent to P13.1 billion.

“RLC delivered another period of solid earnings growth, underpinned by the resilience of our recurring income businesses and the strength of our balance sheet,” President and CEO Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio said.

The malls business remained the group's largest earnings contributor, generating P15.4 billion in revenues and P9.1 billion in EBITDA. Its portfolio comprised 57 malls with 1.7 million square meters of gross leasable area and 94-percent occupancy. The company opened the Robinsons Dumaguete expansion during the quarter, which began operations with 99-percent occupancy.

The office segment generated P6.6 billion in revenues, supported by an 87-percent occupancy rate across 35 buildings. Meanwhile, logistics remained RLC's fastest-growing business, with earnings before interest and taxes surging 43 percent to P627 million.

Residential revenues reached P10.1 billion, up 15 percent, while the hotels segment recorded P5 billion in revenues despite the temporary closure of Summit Hotel General Santos following the earthquake.

RLC maintained a conservative balance sheet, reducing interest-bearing debt by 15 percent to P33.6 billion. Its net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.10 times.