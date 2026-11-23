The Philippines has recorded an agricultural trade deficit of nearly $2 billion with the United States, highlighting the country's heavy dependence on food imports and weak agricultural exports, an industry group said Monday, 23 November 2026.

Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) Executive Director Jayson Cainglet said the United States accounts for nearly 16 percent of Philippine agricultural imports, valued at approximately $3 billion.

In contrast, Philippine agricultural exports to the American market amount to only around $1 billion, resulting in a bilateral trade deficit of nearly $2 billion.

Cainglet said the imbalance contributes to the country's broader $11.2 billion agricultural trade deficit with the rest of the world.

He warned that Filipino farmers continue to face mounting pressure from imported agricultural products, particularly pork, poultry and rice.

Despite the trade imbalance, Cainglet said the Philippines was unlikely to depend exclusively on American agricultural suppliers because competing exporters offer more affordable alternatives.

He cited Thailand, Vietnam and India as cheaper sources of rice, while Brazil and the European Union offer more competitively priced pork products.

According to Cainglet, relatively low tariffs and fewer barriers to agricultural imports have made the Philippines an attractive market for foreign suppliers.

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However, he cautioned against allowing the country to become a dumping ground for imported agricultural products at the expense of local producers.

The Sinag official stressed the importance of strengthening domestic agricultural production, improving the competitiveness of Filipino farmers and reducing dependence on foreign food supplies.

He also warned against granting preferential treatment to American agricultural products without considering the Philippines' obligations under international trade agreements.

His remarks came amid discussions on expanding agricultural trade with Washington and proposals for the Philippines to increase imports from the United States.

Cainglet questioned suggestions that Manila should prioritize American agricultural products in exchange for US support amid continuing tensions with China in the West Philippine Sea.

He maintained that trade decisions should be guided by the country's economic interests rather than pressure from foreign powers.

Drawing parallels between China's actions in the West Philippine Sea and potential economic pressure from Washington, Cainglet warned against allowing major powers to dictate Philippine trade policies.