UNIONBANK wins Best Banking Experience and Best AI Experience at the inaugural ASEAN Banking Awards 2026 in Kuala Lumpur.

Union Bank of the Philippines secured two awards at the inaugural ASEAN Banking Awards 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, winning Best Banking Experience and Best AI Experience.

Presented by Twimbit, the recognitions cited the bank's digital banking services and use of artificial intelligence (AI) in improving customer experience and strengthening operations.

UnionBank received the Best Banking Experience award for its mobile application, which allows customers to transfer funds, pay bills, monitor credit card spending and manage investments through a single platform.

The app also features improved reliability and security, as well as Mobile Tap to Pay capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Best AI Experience award recognized the bank's AI strategy, which it said supports account security, provides personalized customer experiences, generates business insights and improves services while maintaining human oversight and privacy safeguards.

UnionBank Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Albert Cuadrante said the bank continues to explore ways to improve how customers access its products and services.

“We’re constantly thinking of ways to reimagine the way our customers access and experience our products and services so that they can unlock precious moments with family and friends, plan their next adventure and help them move closer to achieving their life dreams,” Cuadrante said.

He said artificial intelligence also helps the bank tailor services to customers' varying needs and stages of life.

Also read Hotel101 offers P1,101 room rates to boost local travel

“We realize different customers require different journeys, and this is also where the use of AI helps. It allows us to relate to different customers in a way that is most relevant to their respective life stages — whether they’re just about to start their careers or are getting ready to pass on their legacy to the next generation,” he added.