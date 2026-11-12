Founded in 1995 by the Lopez Group, leading high-end real estate developer Rockwell Land Corporation is known for upscale communities like its flagship property Rockwell Center and luxe Power Plant Mall in Makati. It has since expanded to building premium residential towers, commercial spaces, and lifestyle malls beyond Metro Manila, including Cebu, Batangas, Bacolod and Pampanga.

Rockwell Land Corporation reported an 18% increase in consolidated net income to P4.2 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by residential sales, stronger commercial operations and contributions from its acquisition of Alabang Commercial Corporation.

Net income attributable to the parent company reached P3.8 billion, up 22% from the same period last year, while revenues totaled P19.3 billion.

Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 30% to P8.5 billion, with the company maintaining an EBITDA margin of 44%.

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Residential development remained the group's largest revenue source, generating P14.3 billion or 74% of total revenues. Sales from premium developments increased 18%, led by Edades West in Rockwell Center Makati and residential lots at Cabo San Diego in Lian, Batangas.

Commercial revenues from malls, offices and hotels jumped 56% to P5.1 billion, reflecting the expansion of the company's recurring income base.

Retail and office revenues contributed P3.1 billion, supported by improved occupancy rates, higher average rental yields and the acquisition of Alabang Town Center, which served as a major growth driver.