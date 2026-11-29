The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has launched an emergency medical intervention at the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm (SRPPF) in Zamboanga City, administering vitamin B1, or thiamine, to 170 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) exhibiting symptoms of suspected beriberi.

The intervention follows the deaths of 25 inmates at the facility between 1 and 25 November 2026, 18 of whom exhibited severe swelling, or edema, and difficulty breathing, symptoms associated with cardiovascular complications arising from severe thiamine deficiency.

On Saturday afternoon, 28 November, a joint medical team entered the facility’s maximum- and medium-security camps to prevent further deterioration among affected inmates.

The team comprised personnel from the SRPPF Health and Welfare Section, New Bilibid Prison Hospital physician Dr. Ruth Algones and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) field officer Harry Tubangi.

The team administered thiamine to 170 inmates experiencing neuropathic pain, edema and early signs of heart failure.

The emergency response was supported by the ICRC’s donation of 1,500 doses of vitamin B1, which were turned over to BuCor officials on Saturday.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. welcomed the humanitarian assistance, emphasizing the importance of coordination between correctional health personnel and international aid organizations in addressing medical emergencies inside prison facilities.

“We thank the ICRC for its prompt assistance and continued support in addressing the medical needs of our PDLs,” Catapang said.

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BuCor medical personnel continue to closely monitor the conditions of the 170 inmates who received treatment.

Authorities are also expected to strengthen health protocols, improve disease surveillance and determine the underlying causes of the reported illnesses and deaths.