Three Malaysian nationals were arrested and 11 suspected human trafficking victims were rescued during a raid on an alleged online scam facility in Currimao, Ilocos Norte, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said operatives from the bureau's Pampanga District Office conducted the operation on 14 November in Barangay Victoria following a complaint from a woman who claimed she had been recruited for a virtual assistant position but was forced to participate in online scams.

The complainant told authorities that she discovered the nature of the operation when she reported for work on 7 November.

The three Malaysian nationals were brought before the Ilocos Norte Provincial Prosecutor's Office for inquest proceedings and are currently detained at the NBI Laoag District Office.

During the raid, investigators discovered a room converted into a makeshift office designed to resemble a facility of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“The room contained FBI-branded jackets, caps, badges, identification cards, an FBI logo, and a United States flag, raising suspicions that the operators were impersonating American law enforcement authorities as part of their fraudulent activities,” the NBI said.

Matibag vowed to intensify operations against human trafficking and online fraud syndicates.

“Hindi natin hahayaang gawing negosyo ang panloloko at pang-aabuso sa ating mga kababayan,” Matibag said.

Also read Nueva Ecija Trade Fair showcases PhilMech, DTI assisted businesses

“Patuloy na tutugisin ng NBI ang mga taong nasa likod ng ganitong mga operasyon at titiyaking mapanagot sila sa ilalim ng batas,” he added.