DOE issues show-cause orders to six gasoline stations in Cagayan de Oro for alleged fuel price manipulation under City Ordinance No. 11-240.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has issued 259 show-cause orders against fuel stations found violating prescribed price adjustments, warning that establishments that fail to comply could face the suspension of their Certificates of Compliance (COCs).

During a press conference on 23 November, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the department had deployed personnel to inspect fuel stations, particularly in areas where complaints of non-compliance had been reported.

“Right now, because the directive is still there, the gas stations have to follow the directive of DOE,” Garin said, stressing that retailers must implement the department's prescribed fuel price adjustments.

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DOE legal official Atty. Gabriel Corpuz explained that the 259 show-cause orders were issued to fuel stations inspected and found to have violated the mandated adjustments.

Possible penalties include the suspension of the establishments' COCs. The department will also inform the concerned local government units of any suspension, after which the LGUs may decide whether to close the affected stations.

Garin said the department was also coordinating with oil companies to address concerns surrounding the implementation of price adjustments, including reports that some retailers had increased prices ahead of the scheduled rollback.

She acknowledged that the DOE was reviewing transportation, freight and insurance costs as part of its assessment of fuel pricing, but maintained that retailers must continue following the department's existing directives.

“We will not sacrifice the consumer in finding the solution,” Garin said.

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The DOE chief added that the department was looking into possible adjustments to its implementation mechanisms, including staggered changes or price ranges, although no changes to its established practice had been finalized.