The Sandiganbayan Third Division has denied the petitions for bail filed by Sen. Rodante Marcoleta and three co-accused in a plunder case involving P75 million in alleged undeclared donations received in 2025.

In a resolution announced Monday, 23 November 2026, the anti-graft court ruled that the evidence of guilt against Marcoleta, former congressman Mike Defensor and businessmen Aristotle Viray and Joseph Espiritu was strong.

The court noted that Marcoleta was still a representative of the SAGIP party-list group when he allegedly received the funds.

“It is undisputed that Sen. Marcoleta received separate donations from Defensor, Espiritu, and Viray in January 2025 totaling P75 million,” the court said in a case briefer.

“Sen. Marcoleta did not declare these donations in his Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE) and Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) as of June 30, 2025,” it added.

The court also cited inconsistencies in Marcoleta's classification of the money, noting that he had described the funds as personal resources in a filing with the Commission on Elections while also characterizing them as campaign donations.

According to the Third Division, evidence that the donors paid donor's taxes weakened Marcoleta's argument that the transfers were electoral contributions.

The court also cited statements Marcoleta made during a television appearance in evaluating the nature of the transactions.

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“The gifts were received in a series. Sen. Marcoleta received three separate donations from three donors on three separate occasions. Each receipt is a district act under the Plunder Law consummated upon receipt of the gift,” the court said.

The Third Division found, for purposes of determining bail, that the funds were allegedly ill-gotten because they were disproportionate to Marcoleta's income and exceeded the monetary threshold under the Plunder Law.

It also cited the senator's relationship with the three donors, saying he had placed their interests ahead of his obligation to disclose the transactions.

“In acceding to the request of his donors on the non-disclosure of their identities, Sen. Marcoleta placed private interest above public interest at the expense of a legal duty,” the court stated.

The denial of bail does not constitute a final judgment of guilt. Marcoleta and his co-accused remain entitled to contest the prosecution's allegations during trial.

Court warns against public commentary

The Sandiganbayan also reminded the public to exercise restraint when discussing matters directly related to the case.

Citing the sub judice rule, the Third Division warned against statements that could prejudge pending issues or improperly influence judicial proceedings.

“The court expects due respect and deference to its authority, independence, and processes. The court will discharge its solemn duty in accordance with the evidence and the law, without fear, favor, or regard for external pressure,” it said.

Marcoleta suspension takes effect

Meanwhile, Third Division Clerk of Court Denis Pulma confirmed that the court had received a letter from Senate Secretary General Renato Bantug regarding the implementation of Marcoleta's 90-day preventive suspension.

Pulma said the suspension took effect on 19 November, with no motion for reconsideration filed by Marcoleta's camp.

Marcoleta became the second senator after Jinggoy Estrada to face preventive suspension in connection with a pending plunder case before the Sandiganbayan.