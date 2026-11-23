Human rights group CenterLaw Philippines has urged the Court of Appeals (CA) to expedite its ruling on the Maguindanao massacre cases, warning that prolonged delays continue to deny victims’ families justice and closure nearly two decades after the killings.

Marking the 17th anniversary of the massacre on Monday, 23 November 2026, the organization filed a second urgent motion on behalf of 19 relatives of the victims, seeking the immediate resolution of the consolidated appeals.

CenterLaw also renewed its appeal for the judicial recognition of missing photojournalist Reynaldo “Bebot” Momay as the massacre’s 58th victim.

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“The prolonged pendency of the appeals arising from the massacre, which involved gross human rights violations and mass killings, challenges the Philippines’ international legal obligations to ensure the victims’ right to truth, justice and an effective remedy,” CenterLaw stated in its motion.

The organization stressed that the prolonged proceedings have compounded the suffering of families still awaiting a final resolution.

“Every day of delay undermines public confidence in the administration of justice in cases of this magnitude such as the Maguindanao Massacre appeals,” the motion read.

CenterLaw said several relatives of the victims are now elderly, in poor health or suffering from serious illnesses, while others have died without witnessing the final resolution of the cases.

It emphasized that the remaining family members deserve to see the appeals resolved within their lifetimes.

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The latest filing follows a similar motion submitted on 24 November 2025, when the organization also sought an expedited ruling and Momay’s recognition as a victim.

Momay’s remains were never recovered after the 23 November 2009 killings, leaving his family to continue pursuing formal recognition of his death in the massacre.

Deadliest attack on Philippine journalists

The massacre occurred when armed men attacked a convoy carrying relatives and supporters of then-Buluan Vice Mayor Esmael Mangudadatu, who were traveling to file his certificate of candidacy for Maguindanao governor.

The attack left 57 judicially recognized victims, including 32 journalists and media workers, making it the deadliest single attack on journalists in Philippine history.

The massacre became a defining case in the country’s struggle against political violence, impunity and attacks on press freedom.

Although a trial court handed down convictions in December 2019, the appeals remain pending before the CA.

CenterLaw stressed that resolving the appeals is essential to establishing final accountability for the killings.

Beyond judicial action, the organization urged the government to provide compensation to the victims’ families and establish a state-led memorial honoring those who died.

CenterLaw, formally known as the Center for International Law, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2003 that advocates human rights, press freedom and the rule of law.