The Supreme Court has ruled that a child born during a valid marriage is presumed legitimate and entitled to use the father's surname, even if his name was omitted from the child's birth certificate.

In a decision dated 7 April 2026, the Supreme Court's Third Division granted a woman's petition to correct her birth records, reversing earlier rulings by the Regional Trial Court and the Court of Appeals.

The decision, penned by Associate Justice Japar B. Dimaampao, directed the local civil registrar to reflect the petitioner's proper middle name, her father's surname and the details of her parents' marriage.

The petitioner was born in 1996, two years after her parents married.

Because of marital problems at the time, her mother left the father's information blank on the birth certificate and registered the child using her own maiden middle and last names.

Despite the entries, the woman used her father's surname throughout her education and professional career, including in her Professional Regulation Commission license.

After discovering the discrepancies in 2017, she sought judicial correction of her birth records.

However, both the trial court and the Court of Appeals denied her petition, citing insufficient proof of paternity.

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The Supreme Court overturned those rulings, invoking Article 164 of the Family Code, which establishes that children conceived or born during a valid marriage are legitimate.

The High Court emphasized that a mother's statements or omissions in a birth certificate cannot override the legal presumption of legitimacy.

Under Article 167 of the Family Code, a child remains legitimate even if the mother declares otherwise.

The justices explained that although birth certificates are generally presumed accurate, the statutory presumption of legitimacy prevails when the two conflict.

The Court also reiterated that only the husband may directly challenge a child's legitimacy, subject to limited exceptions involving his heirs, and only within the period prescribed by law.

Since no such challenge was filed, the petitioner's legitimate status remained intact.

Corrections allowed under Rule 108

The Supreme Court clarified that substantial errors in civil registry records, including entries affecting legitimacy and filiation, may be corrected through Rule 108 of the Rules of Court.

Such corrections require adversarial proceedings, including proper notification of interested parties and an opportunity to oppose the petition.

In this case, the woman complied with the procedural requirements, and no opposition was filed despite publication and notice.

“Simply stated, the changes will not create legitimacy but merely reflect a legitimacy that already exists under the law,” the Court said.

The justices consequently ruled that the petitioner was entitled to bear her father's surname under Article 174 of the Family Code.

In a concurring opinion, Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh explained that children may seek corrections under Rule 108 when the requested changes merely reflect an existing legal status rather than establish a new one.

She distinguished such petitions from actions challenging legitimacy, which the Family Code generally reserves for the husband or, in limited circumstances, his heirs.