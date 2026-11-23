MOTORISTS in the Philippines are expected to see mixed fuel price adjustments next week, with gasoline prices increasing and diesel prices decreasing.

Motorists will see another round of fuel price reductions starting Tuesday, 24 November, with gasoline prices set to fall by P3 per liter, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced.

In its latest price adjustment for the 24-to-30 November period, the DOE said diesel prices will decrease by P2.60 per liter, while kerosene will be cheaper by P1.60 per liter.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin attributed the rollback to increased global oil supply, easing concerns over tensions between the United States and Iran, and weaker demand.

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Garin said oil exports from the Middle East have resumed, while non-OPEC producers, including the United States and Canada, have also increased shipments, bringing more supply into international markets.

She said improved confidence among industry stakeholders, including transport operators, insurers and oil traders, following reduced concerns over a prolonged US-Iran conflict has also helped ease pressure on prices.

The outcome of the US midterm elections likewise influenced market movements, highlighting how geopolitical and political developments can affect international oil prices.

On demand, Garin cited the International Energy Agency's forecast that global oil consumption would decline by around 2.7 million barrels per day in 2026 to approximately 102.3 million barrels daily.

She explained that the slowdown in consumption was partly a reaction to earlier price increases, as higher costs prompted consumers to reduce their use of oil.

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The DOE expressed hope that global market conditions would continue improving toward year-end, with increased supply and easing geopolitical concerns helping stabilize prices.