Photo courtesy of the House Press and Public Affairs Bureau

The Office of the Ombudsman has asked the Sandiganbayan to exclude businessman Felicito Guevarra from the plunder case against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, seeking to present him as a state witness after he surrendered and returned P343 million to the government.

During Monday's bail hearing, 23 November 2026, Sandiganbayan Third Division Chairperson Associate Justice Karl Miranda confirmed receiving three omnibus motions concerning Guevarra, president of Samchan Foreign Exchange Corp.

Guevarra surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on 19 November. The Ombudsman subsequently granted him conditional immunity, subject to court action on his exclusion from the case.

He is among Romualdez's three co-accused, alongside former lawmaker Zaldy Co and former congressional staff member Joselyn Sereño, who remain at large.

The case involves an alleged P7.44 billion kickback scheme linked to government infrastructure projects.

Prosecutors alleged that Samchan facilitated transactions involving P1.5 billion in 21 manager's checks connected to the purchase of Tamarind 30, a property in Forbes Park, through Golden Pheasant Holdings Corp.

Deputy Special Prosecutor Omar Sagadal said prosecutors did not anticipate Guevarra's surrender and had initially planned to conclude their presentation of witnesses with former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan.

Sagadal said Guevarra had returned P343 million, representing his alleged share of the transactions.

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He argued that excluding Guevarra was justified because prosecutors intended to use his testimony in the case against Romualdez without changing the prosecution's underlying allegations.

The prosecution also sought to keep Guevarra under NBI custody, citing threats to his safety and concerns over transferring him to the New Quezon City Jail, where Romualdez is detained.

Sagadal cited reports that a member of Romualdez's staff had allegedly been allowed to enter and leave the detention facility with authorization from Jail Superintendent Maria Lourdes Pacion.

Guevarra's proposed testimony is expected to focus on his transactions with Sereño, who allegedly delivered suitcases containing cash.

Defense opposes exclusion

Romualdez's lawyer, Rachel Pomoy, opposed the prosecution's motions, questioning their timing and arguing that the proposed amendment could prejudice her client's rights.

She also challenged the prosecution's decision to introduce another witness after presenting evidence, including Bonoan's testimony.

Sagadal maintained that prosecutors were seeking to establish that the evidence of guilt against Romualdez was strong, warranting the denial of bail.

Miranda said the court needed sufficient time to resolve the motions, emphasizing that procedural fairness should not be sacrificed for speed.

“Given the materiality of allegations raised by the parties, the court must have sufficient time to rule on the matter,” Miranda said.

The court moved the hearing on the pending motions to 4 December.

Investigators cite link to property firm

Earlier, Ombudsman investigator Mark David Vergara testified that investigators had prepared a flowchart suggesting a connection between Romualdez and Jose Raulito Paras, a major shareholder of Golden Pheasant Holdings.

Vergara said the investigators drew an inference from reports that alleged cash couriers delivered suitcases to properties owned by the company.

During cross-examination, Pomoy questioned Vergara about Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla's earlier public statements describing Romualdez as a “master plunderer.”

Vergara maintained that the investigation was conducted independently and with integrity.