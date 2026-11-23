Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Monday, 23 November 2026, directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) to prepare for possible unrest following the outcome of Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the National Capital Region Police Office's (NCRPO) flag-raising ceremony, Remulla warned that the proceedings could heighten tensions between supporters and opponents of the vice president.

“It (can) gets very emotional, and the very purpose of the police force is to serve and to protect,” Remulla said.

He stressed that police officers must remain impartial and be prepared to prevent confrontations between opposing groups, particularly during politically sensitive events.

“Dapat ikalma nila 'yung mga tao kasi in political trials like that, emotions get very high on both sides. So dapat gawin ng pulis, gigitna para hindi magkagulo,” he said.

Remulla said the PNP should anticipate possible disturbances rather than wait for tensions to escalate.

"We always expect the worst. Wala namang expect the best dito sa PNP. We always anticipate, we always prepare," he added.

The DILG chief emphasized that law enforcement personnel must maintain public order regardless of the impeachment trial's outcome, while ensuring the safety of individuals expressing opposing political views.

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PNP praised for ASEAN security

Meanwhile, Remulla commended the PNP for maintaining peace and security during the recently concluded 49th ASEAN Summit.

He cited the police force's discipline and preparedness despite alleged attempts by several groups to disrupt the international gathering.

During the ceremony, Remulla conveyed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s appreciation for the PNP's security operations throughout the summit, which brought together more than 10,000 delegates and 23 foreign leaders.

He said the three-day event featured more than 600 meetings without any major reported security disturbances.

“Pinakita niyo ang disiplina, ang giting, at ang pagiging tunay na pulis—to serve and to protect,” Remulla said.

The interior secretary credited police officers for preventing disruptions and ensuring the orderly conduct of the summit.

He said the successful security operations demonstrated the PNP's capacity to manage large-scale events and respond to situations that could threaten public safety.