The Albay police, in a report, said they attempted to conduct a gun buy-bust operation against alias “Jose,” with a police poseur-buyer and a confidential informant in Barangay Rawis, but the operation turned deadly when the suspects sensed they were dealing with law enforcement.

NAGA CITY – A gun buy-bust turned deadly after two robbery suspects opened fire at the police in Legazpi City in Albay province on Sunday, 22 November.

The Albay police, in a report, said their personnel and cops under the Legazpi City police station conducted the operation against alias “Jose,” with a police poseur-buyer and a confidential informant at around 4:30 p.m. at Purok 5, Barangay Rawis.

They negotiated with “Jose,” who was accompanied by his cohort alias “Win,” for the purchase of a caliber .45 pistol in exchange for P21,000 in buy-bust money, the report said.

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“Jose,” reportedly sensing that they were dealing with cops, pushed the poseur-buyer and attempted to escape, prompting the backup arresting and perimeter security personnel to intervene, the report added.

Instead of surrendering, the suspects allegedly opened fire at the approaching police personnel, prompting the cops to return fire. The suspects were shot and killed.

The Albay police said they recovered from the scene a caliber .45 pistol and a caliber .38 revolver.