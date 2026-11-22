Ryan Araña shares an emotional message of sympathy and encouragement for Jehza Huelar Simon during the wake of her late husband, basketball star Peter June “PJ” Simon,

Former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) player Ryan Araña has expressed his sympathy and unwavering support for Jehza Huelar Simon as she mourns the death of her husband, former basketball star Peter June “PJ” Simon.

In an emotional Facebook post, Araña shared a moment from Simon’s wake at Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes, where Jehza was seen holding a child beside her late husband’s casket.

The heartbreaking scene prompted Araña to offer a prayer for the grieving widow, expressing his hope that she would find strength and comfort during one of the most difficult chapters of her life.

“A heavy heart seeing a friend grieve. May God comfort you, strengthen you, and carry you through the days when the pain feels heavy too carry,” Araña wrote.

Beyond his message of sympathy, the former basketball player assured Jehza that she could continue to count on the friendship and emotional support of those who have become part of their lives through basketball.

“You are never alone Jehza Huelar Simon your Pbamotoclub family is always here for you,” he added.

Araña’s message reflected the close relationships that extend beyond the basketball court, where former teammates, fellow athletes, and their families continue to stand together through personal triumphs and tragedies.

For Jehza, who is facing the painful reality of losing her husband, the outpouring of compassion serves as a reminder that she has a community of friends willing to accompany her through her grief.

PJ Simon, who became a familiar and respected figure in Philippine basketball through his years in the PBA, leaves behind memories cherished by his family, friends, and supporters.

As loved ones gather to pay their final respects, Araña’s heartfelt tribute highlights the importance of friendship, faith, and solidarity during times of profound loss.