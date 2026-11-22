Around 600 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P4,080,000 were seized during a buy-bust operation at around 12:35PM on 20 November 2026, at Barangay Lilod Saduc in Marawi City, Lanao Del Sur.

According to the Police Provincial Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO BAR), the operation also resulted in the arrest of two suspected drug personalities.

The operation was led by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with Regional Intelligence Division, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit - Provincial Special Operations Group, Marawi City Police Station, 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company - Lanao del Sur PPO, 1403rd Company, RMFB 14-A, and Provincial Intelligence Unit - Lanao del Sur PPO, under PDEA Pre-Operation Coordination No. 15-00-11202026-002.

The arrested suspects, a 21-year-old male and a 38-year-old female, both residents of Barangay Rorogagus, Marawi City, were apprehended after allegedly selling suspected shabu worth P600,000 to a police poseur-buyer.

During the operation, authorities recovered the purchased suspected shabu, another sachet of suspected illegal drugs, marked buy-bust money, boodle money, a motorcycle, and other personal belongings and documents.

The seized suspected shabu weighed approximately 600 grams, with an estimated value of P4,080,000 based on the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) National Average Price.

The inventory, marking, and documentation of the seized evidence were conducted at the place of seizure in the presence of the arrested suspects and insulating witnesses. The suspects were also informed of their constitutional rights in a language they understood.

The suspects and confiscated evidence will be turned over to the appropriate unit for laboratory examination and further investigation in preparation for the filing of appropriate charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

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Regional Director Police Brigadier General Christopher M. Abecia commended the operating units for the successful operation and acknowledged the vital role of community cooperation in the campaign against illegal drugs.