The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is on track to record its highest housing figures this year, with gains in home financing and land ownership under the Marcos administration's Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

Pag-IBIG Fund financed 78,410 homes worth P127.44 billion from January to October 2026, representing a 15% increase in homes financed and a 20% increase in housing loan releases compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) awarded 5,683 individual transfer certificates of title (TCTs) to urban poor beneficiaries through the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP) from January to November.

The DHSUD also projected that housing units issued licenses to sell could reach 200,000 by yearend, with a denial rate of only 6%. Approved housing projects, meanwhile, could exceed 400 within the year.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the figures reflect the administration's efforts to expand access to decent and affordable housing for Filipino families across different income groups.

“These figures show that the Expanded 4PH is on the right track. The program's various modalities continue to move forward to better address the needs of our countrymen, whether through financing, land ownership or more housing options toward a more dignified life,” Aliling said.

Expanded housing financing

Pag-IBIG Fund financed 15,674 homes worth P16.20 billion under the 3% subsidized interest rate for socialized housing from January to October 2026, compared with 1,227 homes worth P1.06 billion during the same period last year.

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Meanwhile, loans covered by Pag-IBIG Fund's 4.5% promotional interest rate, introduced in June 2026 for eligible loans above the socialized housing price ceiling and up to P4.9 million, accounted for 31,016 homes worth P52.91 billion, or nearly 40% of all homes financed during the period.

Qualified borrowers under Expanded 4PH may avail themselves of the subsidized 3% interest rate for socialized housing, as well as promotional rates of 4.5% and 5.75% per annum for other eligible borrowers.

More land titles for urban poor

Beyond housing finance, the government has also recorded gains in helping urban poor families secure ownership of the land they have occupied for years through the ECMP, implemented by SHFC.

The 5,683 titles awarded as of November surpassed the 3,745 distributed in 2025 and 3,186 in 2024. The figure was also higher than the annual totals recorded in 2022 and 2023, when 1,868 and 2,387 titles were awarded, respectively.

Revived and enhanced under Aliling following his appointment in 2025, the ECMP restores community-based land acquisition and ownership assistance as a key component of Expanded 4PH. The program gives organized urban poor communities an opportunity to acquire the land they occupy.

Aliling said the DHSUD and its key shelter agencies would continue pursuing programs to help Filipino families secure safe, decent and affordable homes.