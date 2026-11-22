The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday, 22 November 2026, maintained that it remains politically neutral after Vice President Sara Duterte accused the organization of serving as the “enforcement arm of politicians.”

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. rejected suggestions of political bias, stressing that police operations must be guided by the Constitution, the rule of law and due process.

“As an institution, we remain guided by the Constitution, the rule of law, and our commitment to serve all Filipinos fairly and impartially, with every action grounded in facts, evidence, and due process,” Nartatez said.

“Impartiality is a principle that we strive to uphold in every police operation and public service. Our commitment is to treat everyone with fairness, respect, and compassion, while providing equal protection under the law regardless of one's position or political affiliation,” he added.

The statement followed Duterte's criticism Saturday of the PNP's handling of allegations that former members of her household staff had been kidnapped and pressured into signing affidavits.

The controversy stemmed from an incident on 17 November involving five former household staff members who were reportedly taken from a hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

According to the PNP, two lawyers sought assistance from Fort Bonifacio Police Substation 1 and requested that officers accompany them to the hotel.

Police said they found five individuals who were not physically restrained and did not report any immediate threats to their safety.

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The five subsequently accompanied officers to the police station voluntarily, according to the PNP.

At the station, police said the individuals declined to execute affidavits concerning their alleged captivity and did not identify anyone responsible for the reported threats or coercion.

Their lawyers later submitted an affidavit that served as the basis for the police blotter.

Nartatez said the PNP was clarifying the incident to counter unverified information circulating on social media and prevent misconceptions about police involvement.

He reminded personnel that their authority must be exercised impartially, regardless of an individual's political affiliation, position or personal circumstances.

The PNP chief also emphasized that no person should receive preferential treatment or face discrimination because of political connections.

He said the organization remains committed to providing assistance to individuals who report threats, harassment or other safety concerns.

“The PNP remains ready to listen, receive complaints, and provide appropriate police assistance to anyone who feels threatened or unsafe. We will act on every report in accordance with established procedures,” Nartatez said.