BuCor transfers another 500 PDLs from NBP to Wishing Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa, Palawan

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. has urged uniformed personnel to complete mandatory career courses and leadership training to qualify for promotion amid a shortage of applicants for higher-ranking positions.

Catapang said the training programs offered by the Corrections National Training Institute (CNTI) would help prepare personnel for leadership roles and address vacancies across the bureau.

“We need qualified personnel to be promoted so that we can fill up the vacant positions,” Catapang said.

Latest staffing figures showed that several positions have significantly fewer applicants than available vacancies.

The rank of chief corrections inspector has only six applicants for 42 vacancies, while senior corrections inspector has four applicants for 67 vacancies.

Among noncommissioned officers, the rank of corrections senior officer 4 has 23 applicants for 124 vacancies, while corrections senior officer 3 has 34 applicants for 90 vacancies.

Only one applicant has been recorded for corrections senior officer 2, although the bureau did not specify the number of vacancies for the position.

Meanwhile, corrections senior officer 1 has 82 applicants for 88 vacancies.

Also read First Lady lights up Christmas tree at Baguio’s Mansion House

Catapang emphasized that completing the required career and leadership courses would improve personnel qualifications and help ensure a steady pool of candidates for promotion.

Through the CNTI, BuCor aims to strengthen the professional competencies of its workforce while improving operational efficiency and the delivery of correctional services.

The bureau also encouraged personnel to take advantage of available training opportunities to advance their careers and meet the requirements for higher positions.

500 inmates transferred to Palawan

Meanwhile, BuCor announced the transfer of another 500 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to correctional facilities in Palawan as part of its continuing decongestion program.

Catapang said the group comprised 480 male PDLs from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City and 20 female PDLs from the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City.

The male PDLs were transferred to the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa City, while the female PDLs will be housed at the Correctional Institution for Women facility in Palawan.

BuCor said the transfer was intended to ease overcrowding at NBP and provide PDLs with safer and more suitable custodial facilities.