Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski brought the beauty, strength, and cultural identity of the Philippine Cordillera to the international spotlight as she presented her national costume, titled “Diwa ng Kordilera,” during the 75th Miss Universe National Costume Show.

Inspired by the rich Indigenous traditions of Kalinga and Mountain Province, the elaborate creation celebrated the enduring heritage of Cordilleran communities while highlighting the exceptional artistry of Filipino craftsmanship.

Designed by Anthony Ramirez, the costume paid tribute to the resilience and dignity of Cordilleran women, whose contributions to their communities have helped preserve generations of cultural traditions and Indigenous knowledge.

Beyond its striking visual presentation, the ensemble carried a meaningful environmental message, emphasizing the importance of water as an essential source of life and livelihood for communities in the Philippine highlands.

Through the costume, Bea showcased a powerful representation of Filipino identity, bringing attention to the country’s cultural diversity and the importance of protecting its Indigenous heritage.

Her appearance also highlighted the creativity of Filipino fashion designers and artisans, demonstrating how traditional cultural influences can be interpreted through contemporary pageant fashion.

The presentation was brought to life through the creative collaboration of designer Anthony Ramirez, stylist Perry Tabora, and assistant stylist Kris De Leon, with Gem Orpilla serving as digital head and Earl Evasco handling social media.