Everything is bigger in Vegas, and the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix delivered a spectacle worthy of the city, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen claiming victory ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen's win, his second consecutive victory, came after a race-long battle with Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who repeatedly challenged the Dutchman for the lead.

Russell proved to be one of Verstappen's biggest threats, with the two exchanging positions several times as they battled through the high-speed streets of Las Vegas. Antonelli also joined the fight, making the most of his softer tyres in the closing stages.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar was also in contention for a strong result, running among the front-runners before disaster struck on Lap 26. Part of his front wing broke away, scattering carbon-fiber debris across the circuit and forcing him to pit for repairs. The incident dropped the Frenchman down the order and effectively ended his podium hopes.

Meanwhile, Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad saw his promising race come to an end after spinning under the safety car following a pit stop. The youngster had started fifth, marking his best career starting position.

The drama continued in the closing laps as Russell attempted to challenge his Mercedes teammate Antonelli. However, the Briton locked up and crashed into the wall on Lap 48, ending his race and leaving Antonelli to take the fight to Verstappen.

Antonelli briefly took the lead and looked poised to challenge for victory, but his pace faded in the final laps. Both McLaren drivers capitalized, with Norris and Piastri moving ahead to secure second and third, respectively, relegating the Mercedes driver to fourth.