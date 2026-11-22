The Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that a husband may revive his wife's archived petition to declare their marriage void and pursue his own counterclaim, clarifying that a couple's mutual desire to end their marriage does not automatically constitute collusion.

In a 20-page decision promulgated on 4 November 2026, the SC's First Division granted the petition of Juanito Maraya, overturning earlier rulings by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) and the Court of Appeals (CA).

The decision, penned by Associate Justice Ramon Paul L. Hernando, clarified that an archived marriage nullity case may be revived by the respondent when he seeks to pursue his own claim.

The case stemmed from a petition filed by Maraya's wife, Florenda Madriaga, in 2005 to have their marriage declared void.

After a prosecutor found no evidence of collusion between the spouses, the trial court archived the proceedings in 2009 because of Madriaga's repeated failure to appear.

In 2022, Maraya sought to revive the case and pursue a counterclaim alleging his wife's psychological incapacity.

However, the lower courts rejected his motion, reasoning that only the original petitioner could revive the proceedings and that the husband's counterclaim suggested possible collusion.

The Supreme Court disagreed, explaining that the shared intention of spouses to dissolve their marriage does not, by itself, establish collusion.

Also read Lacson to Marcos: Stop blaming US-Iran war for sluggish Philippine growth

It emphasized that collusion requires more than mutual agreement or a lack of opposition to a nullity petition.

The high court also distinguished archiving from dismissal, noting that placing a case in the archives merely suspends proceedings rather than permanently terminating them.

Under procedural rules, a plaintiff's failure to prosecute a case does not necessarily extinguish a defendant's right to pursue a counterclaim.

The Court ruled that Maraya should be allowed to present evidence supporting his allegations of psychological incapacity.

It consequently set aside the lower court rulings and remanded the case to the trial court for further proceedings.