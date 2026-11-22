The family of the late Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) legend Peter June “PJ” Simon has appealed for understanding and privacy as they navigate the painful days following his passing.

Amid the outpouring of sympathy and condolences from basketball fans and the public, Simon’s loved ones are requesting that visitors, including members of the media, refrain from going to the funeral home where his remains are being kept.

According to information shared publicly, the family wishes to spend this difficult period grieving privately, away from public attention and media coverage.

Their request comes as they seek time to process their loss, comfort one another, and come together as a family.

While Simon’s passing has touched many people who admired his contributions to Philippine basketball, his family hopes the public will understand their need for personal space during this emotional time.

The family also expressed appreciation to everyone who has shown compassion, offered prayers, and respected their wishes.

Simon, who became one of the familiar and respected figures in Philippine professional basketball, built a career that earned him admiration from supporters and fellow athletes.

His contributions to the sport and the memories he created throughout his playing years remain part of his legacy among Filipino basketball enthusiasts.

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Beyond his achievements on the basketball court, however, Simon was also a beloved member of a family now mourning his loss.

As messages of sympathy continue, the family’s appeal serves as a reminder that public figures and their loved ones deserve dignity and privacy, particularly during moments of personal tragedy.

For now, the most meaningful way supporters can express their condolences may be through prayers, understanding, and respect for the family’s request.