Ruffa Gutierrez with Niño Bautista and Red Gatus during the launch of Biostile Day and Night Cream

Behind the controversies that once surrounded the Gutierrez family, a quiet chapter of forgiveness has apparently unfolded without the public knowing.

Actress and former beauty queen Ruffa Gutierrez recently shed light on a positive development involving her mother, Annabelle Rama, and actress Sarah Lahbati, the former wife of her brother Richard Gutierrez.

During a conversation with entertainment reporters at her Biostile Day and Night Cream endorsement launch, Ruffa disclosed that the two women had already found common ground despite the tensions that previously placed their relationship under intense public scrutiny.

What makes the revelation particularly meaningful is that their renewed understanding reportedly came during a difficult period for the family.

“Okay na sila ni Sarah. Ever since my sister-in-law passed away, okay na sila. Hindi alam ng mga tao ’yun,” Ruffa shared

The actress suggested that the public narrative surrounding her mother and Sarah no longer reflects the actual situation within their family.

For years, Annabelle’s outspoken personality and the controversies involving Richard and Sarah attracted considerable attention, with online discussions often painting a picture of continuing conflict.

However, Ruffa’s latest disclosure indicates that the situation has changed considerably behind closed doors.

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Rather than allowing public opinion to define their family relationships, Ruffa stressed that outsiders rarely have a complete understanding of what happens within a household.

“Hindi naman lahat ng nangyayari sa isang pamilya, alam mo,” she explained.

She also expressed concern over the criticism directed at her mother, reminding the public that personal relationships are far more complicated than the stories circulating on social media.

Beyond the personalities involved, Ruffa highlighted the importance of protecting family connections, especially when younger members of the family are affected by disagreements among adults.

For the actress, forgiveness does not necessarily require a grand gesture or a public declaration. Sometimes, reconciliation simply happens when people choose to move forward.

“I think once a family, always a family,” she said, before adding, “I believe time heals all wounds.”

Her remarks offered a glimpse into a more peaceful side of the Gutierrez family’s personal life, one that has largely remained outside the spotlight despite the attention surrounding its members.

Although Ruffa did not elaborate on the private conversations that led to the reconciliation, her statements suggest that both women have moved beyond their previous differences.

The revelation also reflects Ruffa’s continuing commitment to family unity, particularly during a year when the Gutierrez clan has faced personal challenges.

In an industry where family disputes can easily become public spectacles, the actress has offered a reminder that relationships can evolve long after the headlines have faded.