Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski is using her international platform to celebrate her Indigenous roots while drawing global attention to the challenges faced by communities living in remote areas of the Philippines.

During an interview with Victoria Leandra at the Miss Universe 2026 competition in Puerto Rico, the beauty queen proudly spoke about her connection to the Kalinga people of the Cordillera region, highlighting their remarkable history, cultural identity, and enduring strength.

“I feel very proud to represent one of the tribes from the Cordillera mountain region of the Philippines. My mom is from Nueva Vizcaya, which is a more mountainous area. And the tribe I represented are the Kalinga,” Bea shared.

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She also emphasized the historical resilience of the Kalinga people, describing them as among the Indigenous communities that maintained their identity and traditions despite centuries of foreign colonization.

For Bea, representing her heritage on the Miss Universe stage goes beyond showcasing traditional culture. It also provides an opportunity to recognize the contributions of Indigenous women and the responsibilities they continue to shoulder within their communities.

Explaining the significance of her cultural presentation, Bea revealed that her performance portrayed women collecting water and carrying jars balanced on their heads, a practice reflecting the daily realities of women in certain rural communities.

“And the dance that I was specifically representing is women go to fetch water and they balance the jars on their head,” she explained.

The presentation carried an environmental message, particularly concerning the difficulties experienced by geographically isolated communities in securing reliable sources of clean water.

“So I really wanted to raise awareness of clean water access for remote communities, especially as the pressures of climate change have intensified El Niño,” she said.

The beauty queen also expressed her admiration for the determination of Kalinga women, whose strength and perseverance continue to inspire her advocacy.

“And I also wanted to pay deference to the resilience, the fortitude of the Kalinga women,” Bea added.

By combining cultural representation with environmental awareness, Bea is bringing a meaningful dimension to her Miss Universe journey, demonstrating how pageantry can provide a platform for communities whose stories deserve greater international recognition.

Her message also underscores the importance of preserving Indigenous traditions while addressing modern challenges, including climate change, water security, and the well-being of women in underserved communities.

As she continues representing the Philippines at Miss Universe 2026, Bea Millan-Windorski carries not only the aspirations of Filipino pageant supporters but also a personal commitment to honoring her ancestry and amplifying the voices of Indigenous women.