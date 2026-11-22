The Supreme Court (SC) has declared unconstitutional a law suspending the pensions of retired justices and judges who assume elective public office, ruling that the restriction violates constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due process.

In a decision promulgated on 26 August 2026, the SC en banc granted the petition of former Associate Justice and Marinduque Gov. Presbitero Velasco Jr., whose judicial pension was suspended after he assumed elective office.

The ruling, penned by Associate Justice Ricardo R. Villanueva, struck down the provision under Section 1 of Republic Act 910, as amended by Republic Act 9946, that suspends retirement benefits when a qualified judicial retiree or surviving spouse assumes elective public office.

Velasco, who retired from the Supreme Court in 2018, was elected governor of Marinduque in 2019 and reelected in 2022.

His monthly judicial pension was suspended beginning 8 August 2023, prompting him to challenge the restriction before the high court.

The SC ruled that the provision unfairly discriminated between retired judicial officers who returned to government service through election and those who accepted appointive positions.

Under the law, retired judges who assumed appointive public office could continue receiving their pensions, while those elected to office faced suspension of the same benefits.

The Court found no substantial distinction between the two groups that would justify their unequal treatment.

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It rejected the government's argument that the restriction was necessary to preserve judicial independence and prevent former judges from using their judicial positions for political advantage.

The Court emphasized that both elected and appointed officials exercise public authority and that the manner of returning to government service does not change the judicial service for which retirement benefits were earned.

The SC further ruled that retirement pensions become vested property rights once judicial officers satisfy the statutory requirements.

Suspending these benefits merely because a retiree assumes elective office, without sufficient justification, constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of property in violation of due process.

The high court also stressed that retirement laws should be interpreted liberally in favor of retirees, recognizing their years of public service.

Consequently, the SC ordered its Fiscal Management and Budget Office to immediately release Velasco's withheld retirement benefits from 8 August 2023 until the resumption of his monthly pension payments.