Senator Ping Lacson rejected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s claim that the US-Iran war was to blame for the Philippines’ sluggish economic growth, saying geopolitical tensions could not fully explain the country’s poor economic performance.

Lacson argued that the ongoing conflict should not be blamed alone for the economic slowdown, noting that Southeast Asian neighbors also face external pressures and rising oil prices but have continued to outperform the Philippines.

Vietnam recorded a 9.95 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the third quarter of 2026, its fastest quarterly expansion since the Covid-19 pandemic. Indonesia’s GDP grew by 5.47 percent, while Singapore and Malaysia posted growth rates of 5.4 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.

“With all due respect, Mr. President, blaming the US-Iran conflict will not suffice. Our ASEAN neighbors face the same oil-price pressures, yet […] our growth is lowest at 2.1 percent and still decelerating,” Lacson said on X on Sunday.

His remarks followed Marcos’ defense of his economic team against Lacson’s criticism and call to revisit the administration’s economic policies amid the Philippines’ weaker performance compared with its regional neighbors.

Lacson said elevated inflation, a weakening peso, declining investor confidence, and sluggish economic growth could be linked to the policies and strategies of the country’s economic managers.

Marcos, however, disagreed, saying much of the economic pressure “can be clearly directly traced to the war in Iran.” He also defended frequent Cabinet shakeups against criticism that they were counterproductive, saying these were part of the administration’s efforts to respond effectively to global shocks.

Lacson maintained that while a Cabinet reshuffle might not be the best solution, the administration may need to take a “long hard look at our economic team to revisit some of our economic policies” to stabilize the economy.

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According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the country’s GDP grew by only 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2026, down from 2.4 percent in the second quarter and its slowest growth since the first quarter of 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inflation, meanwhile, reached a three-year high of 7.8 percent in October, up from 7.2 percent in September.

The Philippines has been heavily affected by the US-Iran conflict, as it imports about 95 to 98 percent of its oil from the Middle East, leaving it vulnerable to price shocks and supply disruptions.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. told a Senate panel in August that the Philippines’ higher inflation could be attributed to the lack of dedicated state-owned strategic fuel reserves and limited artificial intelligence capabilities, which constrain the country’s economic competitiveness compared with its neighbors.

The country has no strategic petroleum reserve, or government-controlled fuel stockpile, that it can tap during emergencies.