The Senate impeachment court issued a show-cause order against Vice President Sara Duterte’s spokesperson, Atty. Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr., on Friday after criticizing several senator-judges, whom he accused of acting like prosecutors.

Presiding Officer Chiz Escudero issued the ruling after Senator-judge Erwin Tulfo took offense at Panelo’s remarks in a media interview on Thursday, explicitly calling Senator-judges Raffy Tulfo, Risa Hontiveros, and Kiko Pangilinan “biased” in the impeachment proceedings.

“I believe there's a problem here. I mean, you're the spokesperson of the Vice President, who is now on trial here, and then you’re going to comment like that to the senator judges, the impeachment court. It’s like he doesn’t respect the impeachment court,” Tulfo said at the outset of Day 45 of the trial.

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“He might forget that the person on trial here is his own boss, the Vice President, whom he represents as spokesperson,” he added.

Escudero ruled that only a show-cause order can be issued against Panelo because he is not covered by Rule 18, or the sub judice rule, which strictly bars public discussion of the merits of the impeachment case.

The gag order only applies to rival parties—the defense and the prosecution—and the senator-judges.

“However, given the supplicatory application of the rules of court, particularly Rule 71 of contempt, he may be covered under the authority of this court,” Escudero said.

“Instead of asking him to explain, it will be in the form of a show-cause order,” he added.

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Panelo’s criticism of Tulfo, Hontiveros and Pangilinan stemmed from their pointed questioning of former Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) official Rainer Dela Fuente, which he called “improper,” tantamount to an attack on the defense witness’s credibility, and reflecting bias against the VP’s camp.

“My view is that the senator-judges themselves, who, for the most part, are supposed to simply listen to both sides, are the very ones trying to undermine the witness’s credibility,” Panelo stressed.

Panelo even urged Escudero to remind his colleagues to exercise restraint and remain impartial.

Recall that Raffy aggressively challenged Dela Fuente’s qualifications and credibility as a defense witness after admitting he did not conduct an in-depth analysis of the forensic report he was supposed to disprove.

The prosecution’s witness, forensic financial analyst Alex Cabrera, prepared the report, which covered AMLC records, bank statements, insurance records, and corporate documents linked to Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio.

Cabrera’s financial findings alleged, among others, that Duterte has P817.87 million in unexplained wealth.

Dela Fuente maintained that he could determine on the spot whether the findings complied with legal requirements, particularly the Anti-Money Laundering Act, despite not fully reviewing the document.