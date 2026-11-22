The Office of the Ombudsman on Sunday denied the motion for reconsideration filed by Dalaguete, Cebu Mayor Roland Allan Cesante and five other local officials seeking to overturn their six-month preventive suspension over alleged irregularities in the construction of a municipal warehouse.

In its consolidated order, the anti-graft body said Cesante and the other officials failed to present new evidence that would warrant a reversal of its initial decision dated 29 August 2025.

“A perusal of the Motion would show that it does not present any newly discovered evidence nor does it cite any grave error of fact or law, or any serious irregularity, prejudicial to the interest of the respondents,” the order read.

“In fact, the arguments propounded are in essence a mere reiteration of the arguments already scrutinized and exhaustively discussed,” it added.

Aside from Cesante, the case involved Municipal Assessor and Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) Chairperson Edmund Centeno, Municipal Budget Officer and BAC Vice Chairperson Brenda Vergara, Zoning Officer II Essandre Amprad, Municipal Government Department Head I Donald Abraham Lara, and Administrative Assistant V Cristina Miranda.

The suspension stemmed from a complaint filed by Jose Rene Moran and Braulio Moran, who questioned the construction of a warehouse on a lot reportedly covered by a Special Power of Attorney (SPA) executed by the heirs of Teodorica Severino and Pedro Moran.

The SPA was said to have favored Hetzel Moran, who reportedly signed a Permit to Enter authorizing the respondents to conduct pre-procurement proceedings involving the contested property.

The Ombudsman, however, maintained that Hetzel's authority was limited to entering into a Deed of Exchange with the municipality and did not extend to allowing the local government to construct a warehouse on the property.

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It also said Cesante and the five other respondents should have taken additional measures to ensure that the construction was authorized.

“Respondents Mayor and BAC members should not have merely relied on the Permit to Enter but proactively verified from all the legal heir if indeed Hetzel Moran had the legal authority to allow the Municipality unlimited access over the said lot,” the order read.

In his motion, Cesante reportedly argued that he could not be held liable for the procurement process, saying the responsibility rested with the BAC.

The mayor cited the Supreme Court ruling in Arias v. Sandiganbayan, which established that government officials could not be held liable for conspiracy merely for signing documents with irregularities processed by their subordinates.

The Ombudsman, however, said the “Arias Doctrine” could not be used as a “magic cloak” to shield public officials from accountability. It reiterated that the respondents should have exercised due diligence in preparing the necessary documents.

“They should have taken meticulous efforts to ensure that all documents were in order before the procurement and award of the project, and before the warehouse inside the questioned lot was constructed,” the order stated.