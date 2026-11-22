A 41-year-old Vietnamese woman was intercepted at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on 19 November while attempting to board a Vietjet flight to Ho Chi Minh City using a Philippine passport under the assumed identity of Mary Ann Altarejos Antolin.

During secondary inspection, officers noted inconsistencies in her claimed Filipino identity, including her inability to speak or understand Tagalog or provide basic information about her Filipino background.

Verification by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed that the passport was genuine. Further investigation, however, established her identity as Huỳnh Thị Loan, a Vietnamese national born to Vietnamese parents in Vietnam.

The BI Intelligence Division ordered her arrest for misrepresentation and impersonation.

The case is part of the bureau’s ongoing efforts to uncover the “Phantom Citizenship” scheme, in which foreign nationals allegedly assume Filipino identities through fraudulent means to claim citizenship rights and privileges.