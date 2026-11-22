First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and two children pressed the button together to light up the giant Christmas tree at the Baguio Mansion House in Baguio City on Saturday night.

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos ushered in the Christmas season early by lighting the Christmas tree at the historic Mansion House in Baguio City on Saturday.

Students began arriving at the presidential residence as early as 4 p.m. for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, where food booths and parlor games added to the festivities.

The Coro de San Jacinto and the Pasay City Symphonic Band entertained guests with musical performances, bringing together children, families, and visitors for an afternoon of music, colorful lights, and gift-giving.

For Filipinos who begin celebrating Christmas as early as September, the event served as another reminder that the country's favorite holiday season was already underway.

The celebration brought Christmas cheer to the summer capital, with Baguio's cool weather and pine-tree backdrop adding to the festive atmosphere.

The annual tradition, which began in 2004, continued under the First Lady's leadership, bringing people together and spreading the spirit of Christmas.

Following a video presentation, the much-awaited tree lighting took place at around 6 p.m., illuminating the Mansion House grounds with colorful lights.

A fireworks display followed, lighting up the Baguio evening sky.

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The celebration also featured a gift-giving activity led by the First Lady, bringing joy to children in attendance.