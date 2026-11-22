A political analyst on Sunday said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should not agree to fully source the Philippines’ agricultural and energy needs from the United States, following US President Donald Trump’s pronouncement that such an arrangement would begin next year.

The statement came after Malacañang clarified that discussions with Washington were aimed at diversifying supply sources and accessing cheaper American products, including wheat and soybeans, as well as potential rice and energy supplies, to help ease inflation and reduce costs for Filipino households.

The Palace stressed that the discussions did not mean the Philippines would completely replace its existing trade partners or source 100 percent of its agricultural and energy requirements from the US.

“Accepting Trump’s deal could make the U.S. our biggest supplier of oil and food. Relying that heavily on one country is simply not a smart move,” said political analyst and University of Santo Tomas Political Science Department head Prof. Dennis Coronacion in a Facebook Messenger interview.

Trump, during a White House press briefing on Saturday (Manila time), said Marcos agreed to the arrangement after he asked whether the countries from which the Philippines currently sources food and energy, including Brazil and those in the Middle East, could defend or rescue the country in the event of an attack, particularly by China.

“At the end of the day, this proposal proves that U.S. assistance comes with conditions, and that there really is no such thing as a free lunch,” Coronacion said.

The political analyst, however, said the Philippines could accept the deal if it would help diversify the country's supply chain.

“But not to the point of becoming heavily dependent on US imports,” the UST professor added.

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Energy Secretary Sharon Garin also maintained that negotiations were still ongoing, stressing that the Philippines would agree only “to terms that will deliver benefits to the Philippines and every Filipino household.”

Meanwhile, Filipino economist and Philippine Institute for Development Studies Senior Research Fellow Dr. Roehlano Briones said in a separate television interview that Trump's pronouncement was not feasible to implement by 1 January 2027, given that food and oil imports from other trading partners had already been arranged.

“We (only) have one and a half months to reconfigure those purchase orders and cargo shipments. Absolutely, prices of goods would spike if we were compelled by force,” Briones said.

He added that countries typically source supplies from multiple trading partners as part of the global trading system, rather than enter into an exclusive arrangement pushed by Trump.

The Philippines has also pursued free trade agreements (FTAs) with various countries to ensure the availability of supplies. The Marcos administration has been pursuing a record number of FTAs, with 20 targeted before the President's term ends in 2028.

The latest agreement sealed was the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a free trade deal between the Philippines and Chile.