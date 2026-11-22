The Office of Civil Defense CALABARZON's dam monitoring report as of 8 a.m. on 22 November 2026 shows Caliraya Dam in Laguna rising by 13 centimeters to 287.21 meters, while Angat Dam remains above its normal high water level. (Photo courtesy of OCD CALABARZON)

LAGUNA — The water level at Caliraya Dam in Laguna rose by 13 centimeters on Sunday, 22 November, reversing its recent decline, according to the latest monitoring report released by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) CALABARZON.

Data from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) Emergency Operations Center showed that Caliraya Dam's reservoir water level reached 287.21 meters as of 8 a.m., up from 287.08 meters recorded at the same time on Saturday.

The increase followed a 7-centimeter rise on Saturday, when the reservoir recovered from its Friday reading of 287.01 meters.

Meanwhile, Angat Dam in Bulacan recorded a slight increase of one centimeter, bringing its water level to 210.28 meters from 210.27 meters the previous day.

The latest reading placed Angat Dam 28 centimeters above its normal high water level of 210 meters.

Among other monitored reservoirs, Binga Dam registered the largest daily increase at 21 centimeters, reaching 574.16 meters, while Ambuklao Dam rose by three centimeters to 750.69 meters.

In contrast, Ipo Dam recorded the largest decline, dropping 33 centimeters to 99.83 meters, followed by San Roque Dam, which fell 26 centimeters to 279.14 meters.

Magat Dam also decreased by 10 centimeters to 185.91 meters.

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Water levels at La Mesa and Pantabangan dams remained unchanged at 79.32 meters and 210.79 meters, respectively.

Of the nine monitored reservoirs, four recorded increases, three registered decreases, and two remained unchanged over the 24-hour monitoring period.

The latest report did not provide gate-opening measurements for the monitored dams.